



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is again offering free lawn-cutting services to certain residents.

Services are available for veterans, residents over the age of 62 and residents with disabilities who don’t have the financial or social means to assist with lawn care. Applicants must own their own home and live within City of Pittsburgh boundaries.

The city is now accepting applications on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can apply for the program in one of the following ways:

Visit the City Cuts website and select ‘Click to Apply Online’

and select ‘Click to Apply Online’ Visit one of 18 Carnegie Library branches to fill out an application and mail it to the City.

Visit one of 13 Citiparks Healthy Active Living Centers to fill out an application and mail it to the City.

Call the Mayor’s 311 Response Line at 311 or (412) 255-2621

The City Cuts program has the budget and capacity to serve 1,000 residents. Those residents will receive lawn-cutting services twice a month from May through October.

Fourteen local contractors and community-based organizations are being awarded contracts this year.

The program started in 2018 after Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith introduced the legislation. More than 950 residents were served in 2018.