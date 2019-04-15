



WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Tiger Woods just won his 15th major title after his victory at the Masters Sunday, but he is about to take home some other hardware.

Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that the 5-time Masters champion will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the near future.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!”

President Trump and Tiger have been friends for years, and have played golf together since the President took office in 2017. The President was watching his friend in the final round of the Masters closely on Sunday afternoon.

“Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion!”

“Love people who are great under pressure. What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy!”

