



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The brother of a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan on April 8 was recognized before Tuesday’s Penguins game.

Before the national anthem was performed, the Penguins introduced the game’s I.C. Light Hometown Hero — Brandon Hines, a 2018 graduate of Pine-Richland High School and a member of their hockey team for three years.

Hines’s brother, 31-year-old Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, was one of three Marines killed by a roadside bomb near the Bagram Air Base north of Kabul in Afghanistan.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Penguins’ I.C. Light Hometown Hero program recognizes members of the United States Military or local first responders before every game. Each Hometown Hero receives tickets to a Penguins game at PPG Paints Arena and is recognized before the game.

