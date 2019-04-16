



MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Seventy-five pounds of marijuana were taken off the streets in Westmoreland County on Tuesday.

“The fact that we were able to get these drugs off the streets, it’s a shame that people are still moving these drugs,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani said.

Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg call their latest drug bust a win for southwestern Pennsylvania.

During a traffic stop on the Turnpike near the New Stanton Interchange Tuesday morning, police say troopers found 75 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed plastic bags in the back of a Honda.

“When you talk about 75 pounds, that’s gonna equate to around $200,000 worth,” Limani said.

Troopers initially pulled over the Honda after the driver failed to use a turn signal while getting off the Turnpike.

In the vehicle were two men from the New York area, Zhenfu Tan and Pengfei Wu.

“The two people that were moving the large quantity of marijuana, they aren’t local, and they were moving it in southwestern Pennsylvania specifically to sell and distribute to the people in our communities,” Limani said.

Police say the New Stanton interchange is a highly traveled area, especially when it comes to moving drugs throughout the state.

“It’s just a hub where a lot of main arteries meet, and when you talk about where our drugs generally come from … those are the two main traveled areas,” Limani said.

State Police are crediting troopers trained in detection for keeping $200,000 worth of marijuana off the streets.

“This is a good win for the Pennsylvania State Police and law enforcement in general and also for the people in the community,” Limani said.