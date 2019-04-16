



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will once again be turning into Picklesburgh this summer.

After being voted the country’s No. 1 Specialty Food Festival, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says the festival will be back this year from Friday, July 26 though Sunday, July 28.

JUST ANNOUNCED: #Picklesburgh returns July 26-28, and this year is bigger (and more pickled) than ever! 🥒🎉 Read more: https://t.co/T4gBFkC2ZO pic.twitter.com/Wqqy9OdaDD — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) April 16, 2019

It’s is also growing in size.

The food festival will be returning to the Roberto Clemente Bridge, and expand onto the riverside lanes of Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Stanwix and 7th Streets.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup said in a statement: “We are looking forward to welcoming Pittsburghers and visitors from far and wide as we transform Downtown Pittsburgh into Picklesburgh. We have been hard at work on the design of the new festival footprint to ensure the event continues to be a success and an enjoyable experience for all who attend.”

The pickle juice drinking contest will return this year, along with plenty of food and activities.

For more information, visit Picklesburgh.com here.