ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Westmoreland County this morning.

The crash happened at Fellsburg Road and Fells Church Road in Rostraver Township.

According to emergency officials, there were two children on the bus when it crashed.

Two other vehicles were involved.

Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

