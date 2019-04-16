Filed Under:Flagstaff Hill, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Schenley Park, Sesame Street


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street.”

It’s a familiar tune every child knows, and this summer, Pittsburghers can get to “Sesame Street” right here on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park.

Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and all their familiar friends are taking a “road trip” and it’s stopping in Pittsburgh in June.

The “Sesame Street Road Trip” will make a stop at Flagstaff Hill on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free and features plenty of fun, including a stage show, a giant maze, a treasure dig, a cookies-and-milk station and much more.

This is Sesame Street’s first-ever nationwide road trip.

If you would like to register for the event, visit this link.

