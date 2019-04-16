



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street.”

It’s a familiar tune every child knows, and this summer, Pittsburghers can get to “Sesame Street” right here on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park.

Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and all their familiar friends are taking a “road trip” and it’s stopping in Pittsburgh in June.

The “Sesame Street Road Trip” will make a stop at Flagstaff Hill on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We can’t wait to meet friends from around the country this summer during the Sesame Street Road Trip! Will you be joining us? #ThisIsMyStreet https://t.co/zzLlwDjHtB pic.twitter.com/FCte1N856A — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) April 16, 2019

The event is free and features plenty of fun, including a stage show, a giant maze, a treasure dig, a cookies-and-milk station and much more.

This is Sesame Street’s first-ever nationwide road trip.

If you would like to register for the event, visit this link.