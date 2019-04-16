  • KDKA TVOn Air

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – A union official says a small contingent of workers has finished making replacement parts for the Chevy Cruze at a General Motors plant in Ohio where production of the compact sedan ended in March.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green says GM originally estimated that metal stamping of replacement parts would continue through the end of June. Green says that work ended April 5.

The idling of the Lordstown assembly plant outside Youngstown has resulted in the elimination of 1,700 union jobs. Around 100 workers remain inside the plant with more layoffs looming.

Green says the UAW hopes GM will agree to bring a new product line to the plant during contract talks set to begin in June.

