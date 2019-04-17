



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced the first round of streets for asphalt pavement resurfacing for the 2019 paving season today.

DOMI’s street resurfacing homepage lists the first set of projects by Council District in a full PDF list and an interactive citywide map.

The 2019 Capital Budget dedicated over $20 million to street rehabilitation with more than $15 million of that dedicated to asphalt resurfacing. This balance will rehabilitate brick, blockstone and concrete streets; improve curb ramps for accessibility; replace and enhance pavement markings; and purchase pothole patching materials.

The $20 million is the most budgeted for street upgrades in decades and increases on the $17 million in paving dedicated in 2018.

The streets announced today represent the first round of seasonal paving, additional streets will be added when a new paving contract is awarded. That is expected in the coming weeks.

The city is continuing to improve coordination between city paving work and public utility work in the streets and additional streets will be paved this year through cost sharing cooperative agreements with the utility companies. This list will be available in the coming weeks.

In order to best protect public assets and dollars, streets identified for scheduled utility work within the next two years were deferred from the 2019 list to enable utility work to proceed prior to street resurfacing.