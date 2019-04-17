  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Ariden Jackson, Local TV, McKees Rocks, McKees Rocks News, Shaken Baby


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A father convicted of assaulting his infant daughter years ago is now charged with criminal homicide following the teenager’s death.

Authorities in Pennsylvania say now-37-year-old Ariden Jackson told police in May 2005 that he shook 4-week-old Janiya in an apartment in the community of McKees Rocks because she would not stop crying.

Police say doctors called the injuries life-threatening and “likely to cause long-term developmental disability.”

Court documents indicate Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and child and reckless endangerment.

Police say that the now-13-year-old girl died in February of “complications of a seizure disorder resulting from remote abusive head trauma.” The death was ruled homicide.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a listed number for Jackson couldn’t be found Wednesday.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s