PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing man in need of medical attention.

According to police, 38-year-old John Brandon hasn’t been seen since April 10. He was last seen in the area of Point Breeze/Wilkinsburg.

Brandon is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has short, straight black hair, facial hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie sweatshirt.

Anyone who sees Brandon or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141.

