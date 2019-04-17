  • KDKA TVOn Air

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Hoping to provide fun and entertainment for families of all types, Kennywood has now become a Certified Autism Center.

Kennywood says they recently completed training and the review process necessary to earn the distinction with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

In a press release, Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas said: “When we looked at ways to improve guest service over the offseason, becoming a Certified Autism Center was at the top of our to-do list. Our mission at Kennywood is to provide the finest in family fun and entertainment, and ensuring we’re on the front lines in understanding and serving our guests who are on the autism spectrum is critical to achieving that mission.”

As part of the certification, the park staff has received specialized training focusing on sensory awareness, motor skills, autism overview, program development, social skills, communication, environment, and emotional awareness.

They will also now offer sensory bags for guests at several locations throughout the park, including the Rider Safety Center, Guest Services and First Aid center. The bags have a number of supplies including ear plugs, a squeezable ball, a coloring book and crayons and more.

Kennywood say they have added noise-cancelling headphones, changing tables for older children, a sensory guide, and they plan to soon add an officially designated quiet space.

For more information on Kennywood becoming a Certified Autism Center, visit their website here.

