



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Matt Murray may be out of the playoffs, but he is being recognized for his work off the ice.

The NHL announced the Nominees for the 2019 King Clancy Memorial Trophy Wednesday afternoon. The Penguins nominated Murray for the award, which is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

“The @NHL has announced the nominees for the 2018-19 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.”

Murray has collected for his “Saves MATTer” program in honor of his late father.

“Matt Murray pledged to donate $30 for each save he made this season. 1,465 saves = $43,950. @pensfoundation will be donating an additional $30,000 for a grand total of $73,950.”

Charities benefiting from the program will be the Ward Home in Pittsburgh as well as two organizations in Matt’s hometown of Thunder Bay, Ontario — Children’s Aid Services and Dillco.

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL clubs. The winner will be selected by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. The three finalists for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy will be announced on Tuesday, April 23, and the winner will be revealed at the 2019 NHL Awards on Wednesday, June 19 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The first-place finisher will receive a $40,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of the winner’s choice and the two runners-up will each receive a $5,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.