NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police in New Castle are investigating a late-night shooting that damaged a car and a home.

Neighbors say they heard at least 15 shots around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police found a car with a bullet hole on Cumberland Avenue. A home on North Crawford Avenue was also struck.

The homeowner says a bullet went into the home and through several rooms.

No one was injured.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

