



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT officials say a speed enforcement program launching later this year is about saving lives, not issuing speeding tickets.

Construction zones are hard to miss in Pittsburgh. The bright orange cones, flashing lights and a lowered speed limit are meant to slow drivers down, but that’s not always the case.

“Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 89 workers in the line of duty. Not all through work zones, but that’s a grave concern to us,” George McAuley, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration, said.

In order to keep those numbers down, Pennsylvania will be rolling out speed cameras in active work zones to track drivers who disobey those signs.

“The trigger for the automated system will be at over 10 miles an hour, so the 11th mile over the speed limit will generate the ticket,” McAuley said.

The cameras will be equipped with technology called LIDAR capturing pictures of license plates.

Drivers caught speeding will be issued a warning at first. After that, they’ll get slapped with a $75 fine and a $150 fine for every subsequent offense.

“The goal of this is not to issue tickets. The goal of this is to get folks to slow down,” McAuley said.

McAuley expects to see a number of pilot deployments later this year.

Warning signs about the cameras are required to be posted before driving through a work zone.

It’s legislation aimed at protecting both workers and anyone behind the wheel.

“We want everybody to get home safely at the end of every day,” McAuley said.