



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has added an adorable new member to its ranks.

The zoo says they will be introducing their 1-month-old clouded leopard cub on Thursday morning.

Zoo officials say keepers have decided to hand-raise the cub because she was not nursing from her mother.

According to the zoo, the cub’s mother, Saya, gave birth to two cubs last month. Unfortunately, one died shortly after birth.

Zookeepers have been monitoring Saya and her remaining cub through cameras in their nest box, and that’s when they noticed she was not nursing.

They stepped in, examined the baby and determined after testing that because she wasn’t nursing that they would care for her by hand.

However, they say Saya was very attentive to her cub.

Zookeepers are bottle-feeding the cub several times a day, supplemented with vitamins and minerals.

Her care will continue at the zoo’s Animal Care Center.