PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a recipe to use up that leftover Easter ham!

Leftover Easter Ham Salad Sandwiches

Ingredients:

  • 3 C. Diced ham
  • 2 ea. Peeled hardboiled eggs
  • 1 C. Mayonnaise
  • ½ C. Finely diced celery
  • 2-3 Tbs. Minced chives
  • 1 Tbs. Dijon mustard
  • A couple of dashes of your favorite hot sauce
  • 2-3 Tbs. Chopped fresh dill- optional
  • Thinly sliced seedless cucumbers
  • King’s Hawaiian Buns
  • Gruyere cheese – If you want to make hot sandwiches
  • Crackers – if you want to make Hors d’Oeuvres

Directions:

1. Run eggs and ham through the food grinder.
2. Mix in mayonnaise, celery, chives, and Dijon.
3. Taste and adjust with your favorite hot sauce.
4. For Cold Sandwiches – spread on soft buns with slices of cucumber and fresh dill.
5. For Warm Sandwiches – spread on buns and top with grated cheese. Close buns and bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
6. For Hors d’Oeuvres – spread on crackers. Garnish with dill.

Bill and Jake’s Mango-Habanero Hot Sauce

Ingredients:

  • ½ C. Carrot, sliced thinly
  • 4-6 ea. Habaneros, cut in half
  • ½ C. White vinegar
  • 2 tsp Kosher salt
  • 1 ea. Mango, peeled and diced
  • Ice cubes

Directions:

1. Place carrot, habaneros, vinegar, and salt in a small pot with a tight fitting lid.
2. With lid on, bring to a simmer. Simmer 5 minutes.
3. Add mango and simmer until mango and carrots are soft.
4. Place mixture into blender. Cover and puree.
5. Add ice cubes to cool mixture and adjust consistency.

