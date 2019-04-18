Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a recipe to use up that leftover Easter ham!
Leftover Easter Ham Salad Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 3 C. Diced ham
- 2 ea. Peeled hardboiled eggs
- 1 C. Mayonnaise
- ½ C. Finely diced celery
- 2-3 Tbs. Minced chives
- 1 Tbs. Dijon mustard
- A couple of dashes of your favorite hot sauce
- 2-3 Tbs. Chopped fresh dill- optional
- Thinly sliced seedless cucumbers
- King’s Hawaiian Buns
- Gruyere cheese – If you want to make hot sandwiches
- Crackers – if you want to make Hors d’Oeuvres
Directions:
1. Run eggs and ham through the food grinder.
2. Mix in mayonnaise, celery, chives, and Dijon.
3. Taste and adjust with your favorite hot sauce.
4. For Cold Sandwiches – spread on soft buns with slices of cucumber and fresh dill.
5. For Warm Sandwiches – spread on buns and top with grated cheese. Close buns and bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
6. For Hors d’Oeuvres – spread on crackers. Garnish with dill.
Bill and Jake’s Mango-Habanero Hot Sauce
Ingredients:
- ½ C. Carrot, sliced thinly
- 4-6 ea. Habaneros, cut in half
- ½ C. White vinegar
- 2 tsp Kosher salt
- 1 ea. Mango, peeled and diced
- Ice cubes
Directions:
1. Place carrot, habaneros, vinegar, and salt in a small pot with a tight fitting lid.
2. With lid on, bring to a simmer. Simmer 5 minutes.
3. Add mango and simmer until mango and carrots are soft.
4. Place mixture into blender. Cover and puree.
5. Add ice cubes to cool mixture and adjust consistency.