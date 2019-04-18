Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Port Vue, Port Vue Police


PORT VUE (KDKA) — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped the custody of Port Vue police Thursday evening.

The 20-year-old man had been arrested around 8 p.m. on multiple warrants and expired plates, but Port Vue Police say he got away when they brought him back to the police station.

“We were waiting for a constable to pick him up and transport him to Shuman Center, and when the constable arrived to put the shackles on him, he ran out of the station,” Port Vue Police Officer Brice Joll said.

(Photo Courtesy: Port Vue Police)

Police say the suspect could be in Port Vue or Glassport, but they also say he has family throughout the region.

