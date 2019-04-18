  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fayette County, Fayette County News, Firefighter Hospitalized, House Fire, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Redstone Township


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A firefighter was hospitalized after battling a fire at a Fayette County home Wednesday night.

The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Grindstone Road near New Hill Road in Redstone Township.

(Photo Credit: Ed Riedmann)

Emergency dispatchers say one firefighter was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s