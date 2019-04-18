Comments
REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A firefighter was hospitalized after battling a fire at a Fayette County home Wednesday night.
The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Grindstone Road near New Hill Road in Redstone Township.
Emergency dispatchers say one firefighter was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are unknown at this time.
