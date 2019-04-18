BREAKING NEWS:Department of Justice releases redacted version of Mueller Report.
WASHINGTON DC (CBS News) — The Justice Department uploaded the redacted version of the Mueller Report to their website shortly after 11 a.m.

Ahead of the release, Attorney General William Barr held a press conference saying most of the redactions, which were determined by Justice Department officials in concert with special counsel investigators, were related to ongoing investigations. He also said no one outside the Justice Department has seen the unredacted report, referring to Democratic concerns that Mr. Trump had reviewed the report.

“There were no redactions done by anyone outside this group and no one outside this group proposed and no one outside this department has seen the non-redacted report,” Barr said on Thursday.

For much more on this developing story, visit CBS News at this link.

