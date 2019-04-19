DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) – A mayor in Westmoreland County has resigned in the wake of being accused of pointing a gun at teenagers earlier in April.
Derry Borough Mayor Kevin Gross has resigned just days after he was arrested for an incident at a borough park.
Police say Gross allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a 15-year-old boy in a park, ordering him to the ground on April 14.
The incident happened after Gross’s son allegedly had a scuffle with some other teens and got a scratch on his arm. Police say Gross showed up at the park with a loaded gun.
The 38-year-old mayor is now facing multiple charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.
The attorney for Gross told KDKA’s Jon Delano that Gross resigned because he feels he can no longer accomplish his goals for Derry, given all the attention surrounding his arrest.
