CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman in Washington County crashed into a home Friday morning.
The accident happened at approximately 10:06 a.m. when an elderly woman struck a home in the 100-block of Hart Street in Chartiers Township.
First responders say that the woman’s car door was jammed and firefighters had to cut the door off.
She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the accident.
