



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Batman will be back on the big screen in May.

In celebration of the iconic superhero’s 80th anniversary, four Batman movies are going to be back in theaters.

Fathom Events’ celebration kicks off on Saturday, May 4, with “Batman,” starring Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton. In addition to celebrating Batman’s 80th anniversary, it’s also the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s 1989 film.

“Batman Returns,” Keaton’s second movie as the caped crusader, will be in theaters on Monday, May 6.

You can catch screenings of both “Batman” and “Batman Returns” at Southside Works Cinema, Cinemark Robinson Township and Cinemark North Hills and XD.

“Batman Forever,” starring Val Kilmer, will be shown on Sunday, May 12, and “Batman & Robin,” starring George Clooney, will be shown on Tuesday, May 14.

Those movies will be shown at the Monroeville Mall, Cinemark Robinson Township and Cinemark North Hills and XD.

To find showtimes and purchase tickets, visit fathomevents.com.