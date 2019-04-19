FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT announced overnight lane restrictions for the Parkway East in Pittsburgh to continue Monday through Friday night, April 22-26, weather permitting.

I-376 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction in various locations between the Fort Pitt Bridge and Squirrel Hill Tunnel for guiderail and attenuator work, strip seal installation and drainage improvements.

These lane restrictions will occur from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night.

Outbound work will not begin until one hour after the end of any Pirates game.

