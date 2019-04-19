FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh students recently received recognition from the FBI.

Zachary DeWick, a sophomore at Pine Richland High School and Gavin Watkins, a junior at South Fayette High School are among only 60 students across the nation, Canada and Puerto Rico selected to participate in the 22nd Annual FBI Youth Leadership Academy.

The week-long summer program lets students learn what agents do.

“I’m really excited because I have tried the past two years and I didn’t get in, but I was just really happy when I did get in this year,” said Gavin Watkins. “I hope to definitely work on my leadership skills and I hope to make a couple friendships along the way.”

The students who were admitted to the program will travel to the FBI headquarters in Quantico, Virginia in June.

