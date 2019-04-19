Comments
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A water main break shut down part of Route 50 in Scott Township Friday afternoon.
The water main break happened in front of the Walmart on Route 50.
Scott: Washington Pike (Route 50) is closed in both directions between Greentree Road and Thoms Run Road due to a water main break.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 19, 2019
The break forced crews to close the road in both directions between Greentree Road and Thoms Run Road.
