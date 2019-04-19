FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A water main break shut down part of Route 50 in Scott Township Friday afternoon.

The water main break happened in front of the Walmart on Route 50.

The break forced crews to close the road in both directions between Greentree Road and Thoms Run Road.

