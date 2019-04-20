  • KDKA TVOn Air

EASTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested by police for allegedly masturbating in public.

The Easton Police Department arrested 22-year-old Ryan Avery Gulick of Easton, Pennsylvania on Friday.

Authorities told KDKA they received a report of a man with an open container of alcohol near a drop off site for a homeless center, which is located next to the Easton Police Department.

Officers that were dispatched say they found Gulick standing next to a fence with headphones in. When an officer peered over the fence, they found Gulick masturbating while on a video chat with a female.

Gulick was arrested and is now facing charges of open lewdness and defiant trespass.

He remains lodged in the Northampton County Prison after failing to post bail.

