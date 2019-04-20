  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Pam Surano
Filed Under:Hail, Local TV, Pam Surano, Pittsburgh News, Plum Borough

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was an unexpected weather event for many of us today. Breezy, warm skies that depending on where you were, turned dark and somewhat ominous.

For some in the region, there was also hail.

Around 4:30 this afternoon, hail fell from the skies in Plum Borough.

The hail only appeared to the size of peas. There were no reports of any larger hail or any damage.

Along with hail, areas of Pittsburgh also went from sunny to steady rain, including Monroeville.

The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh is reporting that hail and strong storms were also possible near Butler as well the Slippery Rock and Grove City areas.

