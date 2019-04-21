By Pam Surano
Filed Under:Allentown, Local TV, Pam Surano, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an Easter Day shooting in the city’s Allentown neighborhood.

Zone 3 officers were called to Allen Street shortly after 4 this afternoon.

Police received a call that a man had been shot in the 200 block of Allen.

Officers could be seen processing the scene on the corner of Allen and Climax Streets in the Allentown section of the city.

Detectives could also been seen coming in and out of a house on the corner of Allen and Climax as well as talking to people who appeared to be family of the victim shot.

Police discovered a man inside a home in that area with a gunshot wound to the back that went through the man’s chest.

EMS transported the male victim to the hospital. He is in critical condition, according to city police officials, and they are continuing to investigate.

