PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Beaver County coroner has released the names of those killed in the deadly wrong way accident on Easter Sunday that claimed the lives of four people.

The accident on Route 65 in Harmony Township, Beaver County happened as a driver headed the wrong way, struck another car head-on.

The wrong way driver also appears to be captured on home surveillance video, right before the crash.

This is the intersection where that horrific accident happened Route 65 at Merchant Street. The driver, instead of turning into their lane, made too wide of a turn and headed into oncoming traffic.

Beaver County Emergency services indicates it was about 10:29 Easter Sunday night when the initial call came in about the deadly two car accident.

“I keep an eye on my video all the time because of people walking around and I just happened to hear all the sirens,” says Carla McCullough of Ambridge.

McCullough lives right near the Route 65 and Merchant Street intersection, and believes some of her home’s 13 security cameras captured the SUV driver making the wrong way turn.

Police say shortly after the SUV, occupied by a single female driver turned into the Southbound rather than Northbound lanes, she struck a sedan head-on carrying four adults.

Four people in both cars were killed, two men and two women.

Deceased are: 41-year-old Denise Feathers of Baden who was driving the SUV. In the sedan 34-year-old Bryan Highfield of Ambridge was killed along with 37 year-old James Williams of Midland and 35 year-old Dana Marie McCandless of Beaver Falls.

At a gas station in Baden, this man showed us his cell phone video. He was driving on 65 last night right after the accident and travels the area everyday.

“More visible signs because in the middle of that highway, it here’s really dark so if you don’t have your high beams on or your fog lights on anything can relay happen,” said Beaver County resident Demetrius Cain.

Carla McCullough also feels the intersection where her home sits and the accident happened, is a speedway.

“Sometimes they don’t pay attention to the sign that tells you red light stop, and they just fly around that bend,” McCullough told KDKA News.

One woman survived the accident, she was taken to the hospital. No word yet on what caused the driver to turn into the wrong lane.