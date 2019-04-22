Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Joe Biden, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will reportedly hold a rally in Pittsburgh shortly after announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports two sources familiar with Biden’s preliminary plans say Biden will announce his candidacy in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday.

Biden then reportedly plans to fly to Pittsburgh for a rally that afternoon.

CBS News reported in early March that Biden was in the final stages of preparing for a 2020 presidential campaign.

