PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will reportedly hold a rally in Pittsburgh shortly after announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports two sources familiar with Biden’s preliminary plans say Biden will announce his candidacy in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday.
Biden then reportedly plans to fly to Pittsburgh for a rally that afternoon.
CBS News reported in early March that Biden was in the final stages of preparing for a 2020 presidential campaign.
