LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man and woman were arrested Sunday after allegedly holding two teenagers hostage in Mercer County.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Mercer Butler Pike in Liberty Township.

Police say a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were held at gunpoint, bound and blindfolded. The 15-year-old boy was also pistol-whipped.

Jory Dean Loughman, 21, and Ariel Star Arblaster, 19, allegedly drove the two victims away from the home. Police say multiple shots were reported to have been fired from within the vehicle.

Loughman and Arblaster eventually got out of the vehicle, and police say the victims managed to free themselves and take control of the vehicle.

Authorities searched the home where the victims were allegedly held. State Police say “multiple items were seized,” but did not provide additional details.

Loughman and Arblaster were both taken into custody on Sunday and sent to the Mercer County Jail to await their preliminary arraignments.

