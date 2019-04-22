PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A qualified candidate is needed to represent District 1 on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s board of directors.
District 1 includes Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
Commissioners are eligible to serve up to three four-year terms consecutively, according to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hunting, Fishing and Conservation.
Anyone interested in applying for the position must be well-informed about wildlife conservation and restoration. They also must be a resident of District 1.
Commissioners do not receive compensation for their services, but they are reimbursed for travel expenses.
Anyone interested in applying for the job should send a resume and cover letter to the following address:
Robb Miller, Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation
400 Market St., 7th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101-2301
Resumes and cover letters can also be emailed to robmille@pa.gov.
Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 24.
Candidates will be interviewed by the advisory council. The final candidate will be presented to the Senate for confirmation.