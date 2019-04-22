  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler County, Local TV, Mercer County, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A qualified candidate is needed to represent District 1 on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s board of directors.

District 1 includes Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

Commissioners are eligible to serve up to three four-year terms consecutively, according to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hunting, Fishing and Conservation.

Anyone interested in applying for the position must be well-informed about wildlife conservation and restoration. They also must be a resident of District 1.

Commissioners do not receive compensation for their services, but they are reimbursed for travel expenses.

Anyone interested in applying for the job should send a resume and cover letter to the following address:

Robb Miller, Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation
400 Market St., 7th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101-2301

Resumes and cover letters can also be emailed to robmille@pa.gov.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 24.

Candidates will be interviewed by the advisory council. The final candidate will be presented to the Senate for confirmation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s