MUNSON, Pa. (KDKA) — Three Pennsylvania men accused of having sex with 12 animals have been sentenced to prison.
CBS affiliate WTAJ reports 32-year-old Matthew Brubaker, 41-year-old Terry Wallace and 34-year-old Marc Measnikoff have all been sentenced to 20 to 41 years in state prison with additional probation.
The three men were arrested in 2018 after a 16-year-old boy told state police all three were having sex with dogs, horses, a cow and a goat.
Authorities searched the “makeshift farm” where the men and the boy lived and found a large volume of homemade videos, recording equipment and cameras.
The teenager was taken into protective custody.
State Police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals secured appropriate placement for the animals.