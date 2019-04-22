Filed Under:Animal Abuse, Clearfield County, Local TV, Marc Measnikoff, Matthew Brubaker, Terry Wallace


MUNSON, Pa. (KDKA) — Three Pennsylvania men accused of having sex with 12 animals have been sentenced to prison.

CBS affiliate WTAJ reports 32-year-old Matthew Brubaker, 41-year-old Terry Wallace and 34-year-old Marc Measnikoff have all been sentenced to 20 to 41 years in state prison with additional probation.

L to R: Terry Wallace, Marc Measnikoff, Matthew Brubaker (Photo Credit: Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office)

The three men were arrested in 2018 after a 16-year-old boy told state police all three were having sex with dogs, horses, a cow and a goat.

Authorities searched the “makeshift farm” where the men and the boy lived and found a large volume of homemade videos, recording equipment and cameras.

The teenager was taken into protective custody.

State Police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals secured appropriate placement for the animals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s