PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Route 8 in Etna is restricted to one lane southbound between Charles Street and Crescent Street due to a structure fire.

According to Allegheny County 911, there is a “fire activity” at the Service King Collision Repair Facility located at 737 Butler Street in Etna.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

