Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Route 8 in Etna is restricted to one lane southbound between Charles Street and Crescent Street due to a structure fire.
Etna: Route 8 is restricted to one lane southbound between Charles Street and Crescent Street due to a structure fire.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 22, 2019
According to Allegheny County 911, there is a “fire activity” at the Service King Collision Repair Facility located at 737 Butler Street in Etna.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details