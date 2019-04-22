  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Convention, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Wizard World


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “Wizard World” pop culture convention will return to Pittsburgh this summer.

It will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28.

Wizard World previously stopped in Pittsburgh in 2015 and 2016.

The list of celebrities and artists who will appear at the convention will be released at a later date, along with entertainment and programming schedules.

Tickets will be available to purchase at wizardworld.com/tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s