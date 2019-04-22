Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “Wizard World” pop culture convention will return to Pittsburgh this summer.
It will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28.
Wizard World previously stopped in Pittsburgh in 2015 and 2016.
The list of celebrities and artists who will appear at the convention will be released at a later date, along with entertainment and programming schedules.
Tickets will be available to purchase at wizardworld.com/tickets.