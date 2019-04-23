



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Dave Histed is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with three recipes that take plain old mac-and-cheese to a whole new level.

Screaming Eagle Mac and Cheesesteak

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup mayo

3 tablespoon market district hot sriracha chile sauce

3 tablespoons Tabasco chipotle sauce

3 tablespoons ranch dressing

4-6 Italian style sub rolls

2 tablespoons olive oil

2lbs thin shaved ribeye (available at giant eagle and market district meat departments)

½ teaspoon Lawry’s seasoning salt

1 red pepper, sliced into thin strips

1 green pepper, sliced into thin strips

½ cup sweet onion, thin sliced

Optional: ½ cup mushrooms, thin sliced

1 16oz container market district mac and cheese

6 slices Giant Eagle American cheese

Directions:

First, make the screaming eagle sauce by combining the mayo, both hot sauces, and ranch in a small bowl. Next, toast the rolls and set aside. Add olive oil to a medium skillet and apply medium-high heat. Add the ribeye and allow to briefly sear, then use two spatulas to break and chop the meat as it cooks. Season with seasoning salt, then add the thin sliced vegetables and allow to cook until the meat is fully cooked and the vegetables are caramelized, approximately 3 minutes. Place the meat into the buns, then add the mac and cheese and American cheese to the same pan. Heat until the cheese is melted. Last, top the Philly meat with mac and cheese, then drizzle the screaming eagle sauce over top. If you dare, serve extra sauce to dip on the side. Enjoy!

Majestic Mac and Cheese

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 16oz container market district mac and cheese

1 cup shredded gruyere

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar

8 drops white truffle oil

1/2lb. Fully cooked lobster meat, chopped

2 tablespoons tarragon, minced

¼ cup minced chives (use ¾ of this to mix in with the mac, reserve the other ¼ to garnish)

¼ cup melted unsalted butter

1 cup market district seasoned italian breadcrumbs

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350f. Combine the mac and cheese, shredded cheeses, truffle oil, fully cooked lobster meat, tarragon, and some of the minced chives in a large cast iron skillet on the stove top. Apply medium heat and mix until the cheese begins to melt. Melt the butter in the microwave and mix with the breadcrumbs in a medium bowl. Top the mac and cheese with the breadcrumbs, then bake in the oven for 15 minutes until golden brown. Sprinkle with the remaining minced chives and enjoy!

Bubba Bowl

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Optional: 2 tablespoons beer

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup charred corn

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup angel hair shredded cabbage

1 bunch scallions, washed and cut lengthwise into thin shreds

1 lb bbq pulled pork

1 16oz container market district mac and cheese

¼ cup bbq sauce of your choice or screaming eagle sauce from recipe above

8 strips crispy bacon

Directions:

First, make the slaw by mixing the all ingredients up to the pulled pork together in a medium bowl. Toss together and mix well. Heat the bbq pulled pork and mac and cheese in the microwave. Divide the pulled pork into 4 portions, then place a large scoop into the center of each bowl. Scoop the mac and cheese to form a ring around the pulled pork. Next, mix form a ring around the mac and cheese using the charred corn slaw mix. Last, drizzle with BBQ sauce or screaming eagle sauce (if you like a spicy kick), and garnish with 2 pieces of crispy bacon per bowl. Serve and enjoy!