



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is an outpouring of support for a sheriff’s K-9 in Oregon that was attacked by a porcupine while on the scent of a wanted man.

K-9 Odin works with his handler at the Coos County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon. He is known for his tracking skills and is a beloved member of the community.

Last Saturday evening, Odin was brought in to help track down 29-year-old Devin Wilson, who is wanted on several felony warrants, after he was spotted in the Barview neighborhood.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says K-9 Odin was on the scent when he came across a porcupine along his path. Poor Odin was attacked by the creature, hit with more than 200 quills in his face.

Law enforcement officials rushed Odin to a nearby animal hospital where he was sedated. Officials say it took the staff more than two hours to remove all of the quills on the night before Easter.

The quills mostly hit Odin in the mouth, but a few struck him near his left eye.

Press Release: Warrant Service, K9 Track and Injury pic.twitter.com/xZbQiYujID — Coos County SO (@Coos_County_SO) April 22, 2019

Just hours prior to him being called in for the search, officials say Odin was visiting with children at an Easter egg hunt.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering their thanks to not just the animal hospital for taking care of Odin, but also the outpouring of well wishes from the public.

Meanwhile, as Odin recovers from his terrible ordeal, the search for Wilson continues.

