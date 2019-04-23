  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, New Castle, New Castle News

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police are searching for a missing man.

Fifty-seven-year-old Richard Mulzet hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Police say they are trying to find Mulzet and want to check his medical status.

Mulzet is a white man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

He has brown eyes and gray hair that is short and shaved.

Mulzet may be driving a navy blue Dodge Durango with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Anyone who sees Mulzet or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact New Castle Police at (724) 656-9300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s