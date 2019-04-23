Comments
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police are searching for a missing man.
Fifty-seven-year-old Richard Mulzet hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
Police say they are trying to find Mulzet and want to check his medical status.
Mulzet is a white man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.
He has brown eyes and gray hair that is short and shaved.
Mulzet may be driving a navy blue Dodge Durango with a Pennsylvania license plate.
Anyone who sees Mulzet or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact New Castle Police at (724) 656-9300.