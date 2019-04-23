



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for a teenager in connection with a shooting in a North Braddock apartment on Monday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the General Braddock Towers on 6th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, investigators say they found the victim – a 16-year-old girl – with a gunshot wound to the face. According to the criminal complaint, she was “bleeding profusely from the face.”

She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital to be treated for a wound to the right side of her mouth. Police say she is listed in stable condition.

Police, on Tuesday morning, issued an arrest warrant for 16-year-old Damond Thomas of West Mifflin. They say he was “horse-playing with a gun that he brought to the apartment” when it went off and a bullet hit the girl.

Prior to being shot, the girl told Thomas that she did not like guns and “told him to put it away,” the criminal complaint said.

Thomas fan the scene after the gun went off.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and white Adidas pants and Jordan sneakers.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Anyone who has seen Thomas or knows where he is should call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).