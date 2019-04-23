  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a Lyft driver was assaulted by a passenger early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Murray Hill Road.

According to police, a male Lyft driver told officers he had been driving a male passenger and two female passengers.

While he was driving along Fifth Avenue, the male passenger allegedly started accusing the Lyft driver of taking a long route to their destination and told the driver to stop.

When the driver stopped the vehicle, the male passenger then allegedly told him to get out of the car.

Police say both the driver and passenger got out of the car on Fifth Avenue, and the passenger allegedly pushed the driver to ground.

The female passengers grabbed the male suspect, took him across the street, got into a vehicle and drove away.

The Lyft driver complained of back pain but refused medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

