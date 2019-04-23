PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunshine and warm temperatures give way to an advancing cold front this afternoon that will usher in showers and the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms.
A few of these storms could reach severe limits and contain gusty winds or some hail.
The most likely time frame for showers and storms will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The front and showers exit the area by midnight, leaving clear skies for Wednesday.
Highs today will reach the mid- to upper-70s, which is more than 10 degrees above average.
Temperatures fall back to seasonable levels the rest of the week, with highs in the mid- to upper-60s.
