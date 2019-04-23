  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Thunderstorms


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunshine and warm temperatures give way to an advancing cold front this afternoon that will usher in showers and the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms.

A few of these storms could reach severe limits and contain gusty winds or some hail.

The most likely time frame for showers and storms will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The front and showers exit the area by midnight, leaving clear skies for Wednesday.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Highs today will reach the mid- to upper-70s, which is more than 10 degrees above average.

Temperatures fall back to seasonable levels the rest of the week, with highs in the mid- to upper-60s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s