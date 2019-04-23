  • KDKA TVOn Air

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash, involving an overturned box truck, in Robinson Township Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Steubenville Pike at Interstate 79 around 9 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

Police tell KDKA’s Lindsay Ward that a 19-year-old man from Johnstown was killed in the crash. His name is not yet being released.

Investigators say the white box truck overturned on the victim’s red BMW.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt; however, officials say he will like face charges.

Investigators say he cut off the victim just prior to the crash.

A large presence of first responders were on the scene much of the morning.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

