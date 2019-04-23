ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash, involving an overturned box truck, in Robinson Township Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on Steubenville Pike at Interstate 79 around 9 a.m.
Police tell KDKA’s Lindsay Ward that a 19-year-old man from Johnstown was killed in the crash. His name is not yet being released.
Police say a 19 year old man died in a two vehicle crash in Robinson Township along Steubenville Pike. The truck driver involved, not injured @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Eo5FVAnLFm
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 23, 2019
Investigators say the white box truck overturned on the victim’s red BMW.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt; however, officials say he will like face charges.
Investigators say he cut off the victim just prior to the crash.
Just got on scene of 2 vehicle crash in Robinson Township along Steubenville Pike, near I-79 North. Police directing traffic in major intersection. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Wjbhh2WhJ1
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 23, 2019
A large presence of first responders were on the scene much of the morning.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.