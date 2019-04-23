Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Eye On The Draft 2019, NFL Draft, NFL Offseason, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– According to reports, the Steelers are trying to extend quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before the draft.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the team wants a deal in place for Big Ben before round one of the draft starts on Thursday night.

“Steelers working hard to complete a contact extension for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before Thursday night’s NFL draft begins, per sources. The 37-year-old Roethlisberger is scheduled to be headed into the final year of his contract, but Pitt wants to retain him well beyond.”

The team expressed interest in re-signing Roethlisberger at the beginning of the offseason, but talks about the extension dropped off while the Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell saga took the spotlight.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 8:00 p.m.

