



WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in Wilkins Township.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. on Rodi Road near Penn Center Boulevard.

KDKA’s Rachele Mongiovi reports two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision.

One car crashed into a tree and rolled over onto its side.

Emergency responders could be seen pulling one person out of the vehicle. That individual was taken away in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police say it’s likely one of the drivers will be ticketed.

Penn Center Boulevard was closed while crews were on scene.

