Filed Under:Ambulance fire, Local TV, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburgh News


MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) — An ambulance caught fire Wednesday afternoon while responding to a crash in Mount Pleasant.

A driver crashed into a pole on Route 819, knocking down some power lines.

As the ambulance pulled up, one of the wires fell on top of it and started a fire near the engine compartment.

Two of the tires also blew out.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

One of the emergency medical service workers was inside the ambulance at the time.

“He’s fine. He has no injuries. Just a little shaken up over the incident. It’s not an everyday occurrence,” Jeremy Garris, with Norvelt EMS, said.

Firefighters used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

A woman in the car that crashed had minor injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s