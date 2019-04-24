Comments
MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) — An ambulance caught fire Wednesday afternoon while responding to a crash in Mount Pleasant.
A driver crashed into a pole on Route 819, knocking down some power lines.
As the ambulance pulled up, one of the wires fell on top of it and started a fire near the engine compartment.
Two of the tires also blew out.
One of the emergency medical service workers was inside the ambulance at the time.
“He’s fine. He has no injuries. Just a little shaken up over the incident. It’s not an everyday occurrence,” Jeremy Garris, with Norvelt EMS, said.
Firefighters used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.
A woman in the car that crashed had minor injuries.