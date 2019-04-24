



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report on air quality says the Pittsburgh area is among the worst in the country.

The American Lung Association’s annual “State of the Air” report found the air quality in the Pittsburgh metro area actually got worse for both ozone/smog and particle pollution.

They’ve given the area an “F” grade.

According to the report, Allegheny County remains the only county in the United States, outside of the state of California, to get failing grades for its high air pollution.

Across the state, Philadelphia got an “F” for a high number of Ozone Days.

To stop it, environmental advocates are encouraging Pittsburghers to begin putting pressure on companies that are causing the air quality issues.

To view the full “State of the Air 2019” report, visit this link.

And, click here to read Allegheny County’s Report Card.

