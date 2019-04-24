Filed Under:Avengers Scavenger Hunt, Avengers: Endgame, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Avengers: Endgame headed to theaters, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History is inviting fans to hunt for all six ‘Infinity Stones.’

On Friday, April 26 — the same day that the new movie hits theaters — the museum will unleash the “Avengers Scavenger Hunt.”

All six gems in the Infinity Gauntlet will be hidden throughout the museum for the scavenger hunt:

1. The reality stone — Rhodochrosite from Colorado
2. The soul stone — Fire opal from Mexico
3. The mind stone — Fluorite from Illinois
4. The space stone — Azurite from Australia
5. The power stone — Amethyst from Brazil
6. The time stone — Emerald from Colorado

And the hunt doesn’t end when visitors find all six infinity stones: There will be 12 other Avengers-themed items hidden throughout the museum, including a hawk for Hawkeye, a raccoon for Rocket and an item related to Groot.

Want to find out what they are? Start hunting.

