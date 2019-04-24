  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cleanup is underway after two water main breaks overnight in the City of Pittsburgh.

One of the breaks broke up part of a sidewalk in the heart of Downtown overnight.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in front of the entrance to the Gateway Café, across the street from the Gateway T Station on Stanwix Street.

KDKA is told the café isn’t experiencing any issues due to the break.

The other water main break happened in the South Side Slopes section of the city.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It happened around 6 a.m. near the corner of Crossman and St. Leo Streets.

Water was spotted flowing down the street.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on these developing stories.

