PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Live Nation wants to honor National Concert Week by offering $20 tickets for hundreds of artists.
The promotion will run from May 1 to May 7, but T-Mobile customers will be able to get presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, April 30.
For one week only fans can buy $20 tickets for dozens of local shows.
Tickets go on sale at 5 a.m., on April 30 for T-Mobile customers.
Tickets for the general public go on sale at noon EST Wednesday, May 1.
Some artists featured in the promotion who are coming to the Pittsburgh area include Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Shinedown, Thomas Rhett, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley and more.
Click here for a full list of artists participating in the promotion.
You can also check out our Concert Calendar by clicking here.